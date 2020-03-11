What you need to know
- E3 has taken place annually since 1995.
- Several major events, such as GDC 2020, have been canceled this year due to COVID-19.
- Today, the ESA confirmed that E3 2020 has been canceled.
After rumors that spread over the last couple of days that E3 2020 was going to be canceled due to the outbreak of COVID-19, we've got confirmation from the ESA: E3 2020 is being canceled.
"After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry--our fans, our employees, our exhibitors and our longtime E3 partners--we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles," the ESA said.
"Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it's the right decision based on the information we have today."
Many publishers will likely be holding digital events to replace the conferences that would've taken place right before E3. Phil Spencer has already confirmed this will be the case for Xbox, with details on a digital event coming in the next few weeks. Ubisoft has also confirmed it is looking into a digital event.
This story is currently developing
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Whisper app quietly leaked sensitive info on nearly 900 million users
Recently, security researchers discovered an open database online hosting nearly 900 million records from the secret-sharing app Whisper. Along with the records, it also included identifying information such as the user's age, ethnicity, gender, hometown, location coordinates from their last post, and more.
Tech companies to meet with White House regarding the coronavirus outbreak
Apple, Microsoft and Google are among six firms who will meet with the White House today, March 11, to discuss coordinating a response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Daily Coronavirus updates: E3 canceled, Google pushes for remote work
COVID-19 has already infected over 110,000 people globally and caused over 3,800 fatalities. It has also had a huge impact on the tech industry, affecting the global supply chain and causing interminable product delays. Here are all the ways the coronavirus is affecting the tech industry.
The best DualShock 4 controller charging docks
PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station delivers a stellar product that doesn't take up much room, is easy to use, and will make sure you don't have to spend extra energy making sure your controllers are charging.