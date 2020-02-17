Dreams promo imageSource: Sony Interactive Entertainment

  • Dreams is, essentially, a game engine turned into a game, developed by Media Molecule.
  • According to a new interview with Eurogamer, PlayStation VR support for Dreams is almost done.
  • Media Molecule also indicated that Dreams is already running on PlayStation 5.
Media Molecule worked on Dreams for several years and the game engine-turned game has finally been released however, the team isn't done yet. In a new interview with Eurogamer, Alex Evans from Media Molecule indicated that PlayStation VR (PSVR) support for the game is still coming and is in fact almost done. This will be a free update.

When asked about additional platforms beyond PlayStation 4, Evans also noted that Dreams currently runs on PlayStation 5. "I mean, obviously, we're going to look at that, we're a PlayStation studio. Dreams actually already runs on PlayStation 5 - there you go, that's the scoop," Evans stated.

Dreams took a long time to make and with PSVR and PS5 support coming in the future, it could have a long lifespan ahead of it that is powered by the work of the community making different games. We'll continue to provide updates as news comes out regarding the future of Dreams, from new content to additional platforms. Stay tuned for our review of Dreams, which will be releasing soon.

