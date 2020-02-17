What you need to know
- Dreams is, essentially, a game engine turned into a game, developed by Media Molecule.
- According to a new interview with Eurogamer, PlayStation VR support for Dreams is almost done.
- Media Molecule also indicated that Dreams is already running on PlayStation 5.
- You can grab Dreams for PlayStation 4 for $60 from Amazon.
Media Molecule worked on Dreams for several years and the game engine-turned game has finally been released however, the team isn't done yet. In a new interview with Eurogamer, Alex Evans from Media Molecule indicated that PlayStation VR (PSVR) support for the game is still coming and is in fact almost done. This will be a free update.
When asked about additional platforms beyond PlayStation 4, Evans also noted that Dreams currently runs on PlayStation 5. "I mean, obviously, we're going to look at that, we're a PlayStation studio. Dreams actually already runs on PlayStation 5 - there you go, that's the scoop," Evans stated.
Dreams took a long time to make and with PSVR and PS5 support coming in the future, it could have a long lifespan ahead of it that is powered by the work of the community making different games. We'll continue to provide updates as news comes out regarding the future of Dreams, from new content to additional platforms. Stay tuned for our review of Dreams, which will be releasing soon.
Create new worlds
Dreams
Vast new planes of existence
Dreams is, essentially, a game engine turned into a game. It lets users create new worlds and games while sharing them with other Dreams players. It's been in development for several years but it's finally here. Go wild!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Galaxy Z Flip has a glass display under the plastic
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip is the first phone with a foldable glass display. Or is it? Yes, but only technically.
Microsoft teaming up with Samsung for gaming and XCloud could be HUGE
At Samsung's 2020 Unpacked event, the Korean tech giant announced a partnership with Xbox. Details are scant, but what could it mean for the future of Microsoft's gaming platform?
Samsung takes folding phones mainstream with the Galaxy Z Flip
Last year's Galaxy Fold was very much an experiment for Samsung is an entirely new product category, but in just a year's time, the Galaxy Z Flip has debuted with the makings of a mainstream hit. If you ask me, that's mighty impressive.
Grab one of these co-op games for your PS4 to play with your Valentine
Dinner and a movie. A night out on the town. Ice skating at the park. These are all great Valentine's Day activities. But if you're living happily in a gamer marriage, a night in with your significant other playing PS4 can be just as romantic.