What you need to know
- Dreams is a game-builder game, essentially an accessible game engine, developed by Media Molecule.
- This game has been in development since 2013 and entered early access in 2019.
- A release date for the full game has been set for February 14, 2020.
Dreams has been in early access since April 2019 and the full release date is around the corner. As announced during today's State of Play showcase, Dreams is now set to be available on February 14, 2020. You can check out the release date trailer below.
The trailer shows a lot of different, interesting player creations, all across a very wide range of genres. For anyone who hasn't gotten into the early access period for the game, you don't have long to wait. Dreams is coming exclusively to the PlayStation 4.
