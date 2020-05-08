What you need to know
- Doom Eternal is the latest shooter from id Software and Bethesda Softworks.
- Some campaign DLC packs are in the works.
- The Doom Twitter account shared a couple of screenshots from the upcoming DLC.
- There's no release date for the DLC packs at this time.
While Doom fans continue to wait for news of the Doom Eternal DLC packs, a small teaser has been released. The official Doom Twitter account shared two new screenshots, showing a couple of the environments that'll be featured in the DLC. One appears to be a massive rig out at sea, while the other looks like part of the Makyr world. You can see both screenshots below.
Both screenshots are from the first upcoming DLC pack, so it looks like the Slayer will be traversing multiple areas again. There are two campaign add-ons currently planned, both releasing sometime within the first year of Doom Eternal. We'll be sure to share an update when we learn more about the next DLC and when players can expect it.
Whenever it does arrive, the music will not feature any work from composer Mick Gordon, who has currently separated from Bethesda after some conflict.
Expanded hunt
Doom Eternal Year One Pass
Keep on fighting the hordes
The Year One Pass for Doom Eternal is bringing two DLC campaign packs, each of which are set to release sometime within the first year after Doom Eternal.
Raise Hell
Doom Eternal
They are rage, you are worse.
Doom Eternal brings everything players loved about the Doom 2016 game with even more executions, more demons, more campaign, and more brutal combat.
