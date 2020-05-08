While Doom fans continue to wait for news of the Doom Eternal DLC packs, a small teaser has been released. The official Doom Twitter account shared two new screenshots, showing a couple of the environments that'll be featured in the DLC. One appears to be a massive rig out at sea, while the other looks like part of the Makyr world. You can see both screenshots below.

Both screenshots are from the first upcoming DLC pack, so it looks like the Slayer will be traversing multiple areas again. There are two campaign add-ons currently planned, both releasing sometime within the first year of Doom Eternal. We'll be sure to share an update when we learn more about the next DLC and when players can expect it.

Whenever it does arrive, the music will not feature any work from composer Mick Gordon, who has currently separated from Bethesda after some conflict.