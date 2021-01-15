LG's mobile division has been losing money steadily over the years. Whether due to a string of underwhelming devices, a reputation for poor QA, or just poor corporate strategy, the former smartphone giant has found itself an also-ran in the market.

A report this week emerged from the Korean site The Elec, claiming that LG's mobile business was if more dire straits than thought. The company was planning to sell it off by the end of the month and would make this announcement by the 26th. Or so the report went.

Speaking to XDA, LG denied the report strongly in unambiguous language. LG's Ken Hong said: "Definitely untrue, more speculation and rumors." The Elec has since then pulled the original report from its site.

So there you have it. LG isn't shutting down its mobile business. Reports from stronger sources like Reuters indicate a desire and willingness to double down in making novel, more distinctive products while outsourcing less ambitious phones to Chinese ODMs. The company will still make regular devices that compete with some of the best smartphones like the Velvet. It also has its experiments in the LG Wing, and it showed off a rollable phone this CES.