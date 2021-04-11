Best answer : Yes. As of December 2020, the HBO Max app is available to download on all Roku devices running Roku OS 9.3 and higher.

How to install HBO Max on Roku

If you already subscribe to HBO or HBO Max but have yet to add either app to your Roku device, these are the steps you need to follow to install HBO Max on Roku:

Navigate to the Roku homepage and select Streaming Channels. Select New and Notable or Movies and TV from the Channel Store. Click on HBO Max and Add Channel to pin it to your Roku home page. Sign in to the HBO Max app using your existing credentials.

If you're not currently subscribed to HBO Max, you should subscribe to the service at HBOMax.com before downloading the app on your Roku. It's also possible to register for HBO Max directly on your Roku and pay via Roku Pay.

My HBO app didn't update to HBO Max

If you used the HBO app before HBO Max's launch, the app should have automatically updated on your device. If that's not the case, here's what you need to do to get HBO Max on Roku:

Use your Roku remote to select the HBO app. Press the Star button on the remote. Select Check for updates. Roku should automatically replace the old HBO channel app with HBO Max.

Once the app has been updated, you should be able to log in and start streaming.