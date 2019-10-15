Best answer: No, the Pixel 4 will not support 5G connectivity. The Pixel 4 does support 4G LTE, which should be more than enough for most people. If you want 5G you're going to need a compatible phone.
- 5G service on Verizon: Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G (From $37/mo. at Verizon)
- Get 5G on Sprint: OnePlus 7 Pro 5G (From $20/mo. at Sprint)
No 5G, but do you need it?
The Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL do not support 5G on any network. The newest Pixel phones will support 4G LTE, which will provide a fast enough experience for most with the greatest possible coverage. It would have been exciting to see 5G on this phone, but it doesn't make a ton of sense since the technology isn't widespread yet.
Luckily, 4G LTE is fast enough for most people and carriers have been in the process up upgrading it to take advantage of new features or improve the speed of the backhaul connection. Not to mention, every carrier has managed to build a large amount of coverage with LTE.
Still, if you want to go 5G this generation, you aren't out of luck. There are some great and powerful phones available now with 5G support such as the Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G available for Verizon and the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G on Sprint. Both are expensive, but you can use payment plans to help justify the cost.
Should you wait for 5G?
One common theme you'll hear when it comes to 5G networks is that they're just not ready for primetime. That's not to say that they won't be before your next time to upgrade thanks to carriers like Sprint moving into sub-6 5G deployment, which solves many of 5G's earlier problems. Still, 5G isn't quite ready.
If you're ready to upgrade and the Pixel 4 is on your short list, 5G support shouldn't be a disqualifying reason unless you know for sure you'll have 5G coverage where your spend most of your time and you actually need the additional speed. For most of us, it's just not that important yet.
Verizon 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G
A big phone with fast 5G
With a massive screen, advanced stylus, and great cameras, the Galaxy Note10+ 5G keeps improving productivity with the fastest network available.
Sprint 5G
OnePlus 7 Pro 5G
A great phone with no notch
The OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is stunning to look at thanks to a display that extends to every edge of the phone. 5G support and fast specs make it a great value.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Not sure what color Pixel 4 to buy? We're here to help!
The Pixel 4, Google's latest flagship Android phone, is available in a trio of color options. Need help deciding which one to get? We're here to help.
Take your Pixel 4 to the next level with these accessories
Google crafted the Pixel 4 to be an immensely powerful phone on its own, but when you pair it with the right accessories, that's when the real fun begins.
Ditch the wires with these Pixel 4 charging pads
Wireless charging on the Pixel 4 has the same caveats as the Pixel 3, but that doesn't mean you can't get a great wireless charger that won't break the bank.