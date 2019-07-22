Over the last couple of years, it seems like every OEM has been on a quest to get rid of phone bezels for good. From notches, hole punches, and even motorized pop-up cameras, we've seen a ton of innovation in this space to make displays on phones as big and bezel-free as possible.

As exciting as this has been to watch, it does raise a question — does anyone actually miss the bezels of old?

This is something some of our AC forums members recently started talking about, and this is what they had to say.