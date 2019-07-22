Over the last couple of years, it seems like every OEM has been on a quest to get rid of phone bezels for good. From notches, hole punches, and even motorized pop-up cameras, we've seen a ton of innovation in this space to make displays on phones as big and bezel-free as possible.
As exciting as this has been to watch, it does raise a question — does anyone actually miss the bezels of old?
This is something some of our AC forums members recently started talking about, and this is what they had to say.
What do you think? Do you miss phone bezels?