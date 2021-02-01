If you've been following the smartphone market recently, specifically with some of Samsung's most recent releases, you'll notice a new trend has been gaining popularity within the company. The Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 FE, and Galaxy S21 — all phones we'd consider to be flagships or value flagships — have shipped with a plastic back.
We typically expect higher-priced phones to feature glass backs, but with these handsets, we've been treated to plastic. When being asked to spend $800 or so on a smartphone, does plastic really cut it?
Here's what a few of our AC forum members have to say on the matter:
Now, we want to hear from you — Do you think it's OK for flagship phones to have plastic designs?
