If you've been following the smartphone market recently, specifically with some of Samsung's most recent releases, you'll notice a new trend has been gaining popularity within the company. The Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 FE, and Galaxy S21 — all phones we'd consider to be flagships or value flagships — have shipped with a plastic back.

We typically expect higher-priced phones to feature glass backs, but with these handsets, we've been treated to plastic. When being asked to spend $800 or so on a smartphone, does plastic really cut it?

Here's what a few of our AC forum members have to say on the matter:

ctown81

I like it better than the glass.

danhartman26

I would not be opposed to a plastic back on my Note 20 Ultra for several reasons... 1. I have heard the 'glasstic' does not feel cheap 2. I like that it is less likely to shatter if dropped - I've been using my phone with just a skin 3. It should make the phone cost less But I get that others want that ultra premium (but fragile) glass build; I just don't care about the glass. I still...

cohoman

The plastic back on my S21 feels cheap to me, especially when you tap on it. Samsung could have used a better material IMHO. I don't really care since I always use a case with my phone. I guess it's good in the sense you don't need to worry about the glass back breaking or cracking with a phone drop.

kjjb0204

I don't mind the plastic back on my S21 at all. Really couldn't care any less that it's not glass. It feels pretty good and doesn't flex at all when pressed. Definitely one of the things I was worried about before even ordering my phone, but I don't regret getting the base S21 at all.

Now, we want to hear from you — Do you think it's OK for flagship phones to have plastic designs?

Join the conversation in the forums!

