If you've been following the smartphone market recently, specifically with some of Samsung's most recent releases, you'll notice a new trend has been gaining popularity within the company. The Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S20 FE, and Galaxy S21 — all phones we'd consider to be flagships or value flagships — have shipped with a plastic back.

We typically expect higher-priced phones to feature glass backs, but with these handsets, we've been treated to plastic. When being asked to spend $800 or so on a smartphone, does plastic really cut it?

Here's what a few of our AC forum members have to say on the matter:

Now, we want to hear from you — Do you think it's OK for flagship phones to have plastic designs?

