When you get a new Android phone, it doesn't take long at all to see Google's overwhelming presence. There's Gmail, Keep, Drive, Sheets, Docs, and even the Pixel Launcher on Pixel phones.

It's no surprise that Google wants you to use as many of its services as possible, but it's not your only option for managing your digital life. Microsoft has just as many alternatives to everything Google offers, including its own search engine and voice assistant with Bing and Cortana.

A quick look through the AC forums shows that some people are pretty torn as to which of these services they prefer.