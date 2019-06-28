When you get a new Android phone, it doesn't take long at all to see Google's overwhelming presence. There's Gmail, Keep, Drive, Sheets, Docs, and even the Pixel Launcher on Pixel phones.

It's no surprise that Google wants you to use as many of its services as possible, but it's not your only option for managing your digital life. Microsoft has just as many alternatives to everything Google offers, including its own search engine and voice assistant with Bing and Cortana.

A quick look through the AC forums shows that some people are pretty torn as to which of these services they prefer.

dlalonde

I'm an ex Windows Phone user. Since the platform has been killed I keep going back and fourth between Google and Microsoft. Here's why: You see, I don't like Google as a company. I don't like the way they do business, the way they try to force users to use their services by any means even if it means penalizing or bullying users (like what they've been doing with the new Edge). I don't like...

ManiacJoe

I agree that neither company is doing what is best for the users. Having to choose the lesser of two evils, on my mobile phones I tend to run mostly with the Google services and apps for the convenience and ease of use. My computers tend to be mostly Microsoft apps and services. As for data tracking, I choose the settings that I am comfortable with. As for web tracking, I install web...

chanchan05

Lol. I bounce between them myself. I just transferred my calendar back to MS again for the nth time this year. Lol.

Almeuit

I use Google for most of my stuff but I do use Microsoft for some other things (additional email, OneDrive, Office Suite, etc.)

What about you? Do you prefer Google or Microsoft services?

