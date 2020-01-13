As hard as it is to believe, the Galaxy Note 9 will turn two years old this August. Two years isn't a lot of time in the grand scheme of things, but in the smartphone world, it's basically a lifetime.

The Note 10 from last year is Samsung's newest flagship, the Galaxy S20 should be unveiled next month, and then we have the Galaxy Note 11 to look forward to in the second half of the year.

Even with all of that being the case, a quick look through the AC forums reveals that a lot of people are still perfectly content with their Note 9.