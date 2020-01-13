Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in Cloud SilverSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

As hard as it is to believe, the Galaxy Note 9 will turn two years old this August. Two years isn't a lot of time in the grand scheme of things, but in the smartphone world, it's basically a lifetime.

The Note 10 from last year is Samsung's newest flagship, the Galaxy S20 should be unveiled next month, and then we have the Galaxy Note 11 to look forward to in the second half of the year.

Our favorite VPN service is more affordable now than ever before

Even with all of that being the case, a quick look through the AC forums reveals that a lot of people are still perfectly content with their Note 9.

Prince Aashiq

Already its 2020, I Intend to keep my note 9 until late 2021, so interested to know what other people think about upgrade

Reply
mustang7757

I think the Note 9 will go strong another year for sure . It's a very solid phone .

Reply
pizza_pablo

I got the 8/512 version of the Snapdragon Note 9 with the intent of keeping it as my daily driver for at least 4 years.

Reply
L0n3N1nja

Right now have the Note 8 and Note 9 active on 2 phone lines. Note 8 is due for upgrade in April. I'm waiting to see how good the camera is in the S20 before I decide. I might get a Note 10+ as I've owned every Note, may get the S20, or could wait for the next Note. I'm in not rush to upgrade, have no actual need to, I just love tech.

Reply

What about you? Do you plan on keeping your Galaxy Note 9 through 2020?

Join the conversation in the forums!