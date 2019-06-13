On June 12, Google surprised the entire industry and shared an official render of the Pixel 4 — four months before we expect it to be released. This is the first time we've ever seen a company do something along these lines, and it'll be very interesting to see what the coming weeks and months hold for us.

In the meantime, however, we have the above render. This is the Google Pixel 4 (at least the back of it, anyway), and it looks quite a bit different from past Pixel phones. There's no two-tone design and the rear camera bump is much larger with two sensors instead of one.

Here's what our AC forum members think about it.

DMP89145

I'm kinda liking the look, but it's such an interesting move to approach marketing this way..

Reply
mookiekillsit

I know it's just a render and things will change but not seeing a rear fingerprint sensor gave me a sad. I literally use it every time. I'm hoping they don't ditch it completely for facial recognition. If I were to guess, I'd say they'll do on-screen like Sammy and One+ which would suffice even though I feel the rear is far better placement.

Reply
AnnDroid

My first impression of the rear camera is it's butt ugly. But I'll get used to it. Would love a front fingerprint sensor. Huge battery.

Reply
Bla1ze

Dat camera.. I agree though, was pretty wild to see them confirm it already.

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you — Do you like the Pixel 4's design?

Join the conversation in the forums!