On June 12, Google surprised the entire industry and shared an official render of the Pixel 4 — four months before we expect it to be released. This is the first time we've ever seen a company do something along these lines, and it'll be very interesting to see what the coming weeks and months hold for us.

In the meantime, however, we have the above render. This is the Google Pixel 4 (at least the back of it, anyway), and it looks quite a bit different from past Pixel phones. There's no two-tone design and the rear camera bump is much larger with two sensors instead of one.

Here's what our AC forum members think about it.