In the Android space, there are some questions that will be debated until the end of time. Should you charge your phone overnight? Is wired or wireless charging better? Do you keep your phone on silent or have the ringer on?
Among all of those, another topic that people often quarrel with revolves around applications — specifically, whether it's best to keep all apps open in the background or manually close them.
Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this very topic, and this is what they had to say.
What about you? Do you keep apps open in the background or close them?
Join the conversation in the forums!
