Galaxy S20 UltraSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

In the Android space, there are some questions that will be debated until the end of time. Should you charge your phone overnight? Is wired or wireless charging better? Do you keep your phone on silent or have the ringer on?

Among all of those, another topic that people often quarrel with revolves around applications — specifically, whether it's best to keep all apps open in the background or manually close them.

Save big with these deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN & more

Some of our AC forum members recently got to talking about this very topic, and this is what they had to say.

durandetto

I occasionally close all apps, but it's not a priority. Phones are so fast nowadays that it doesn't make much of a difference.

Reply
bhatech

Can't recall when was the last time I bothered about that. I'll leave up to awesome modern OS's to take care of that stuff for me

Reply
msm0511

I close most apps more out of habit than anything else. I tend to leave Email and Signal (my SMS app) open all the time. Other than that everything else gets closed periodically. I don't close them out as I use them, but every day or 2 I do.

Reply
mustang7757

I usually let andriod handle its thing , but if I have a app acting up will close it from recent apps.

Reply

What about you? Do you keep apps open in the background or close them?

Join the conversation in the forums!