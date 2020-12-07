In 2020, our smartphones are often our go-to devices for just about anything. Whether it be sending an email for work, doing a video chat with family members, or just doom scrolling on Twitter, chances are you do most everything on your phone.

With that being so, it makes sense for some people to have a backup phone lying around just in case something happens to their main one. It's not a luxury everyone can afford, but if you can, it's a good idea.

Some of our AC forum members recently started sharing what they have for a backup phone, saying:

Now, we want to hear from you — Do you have a backup smartphone?

Join the conversation in the forums!