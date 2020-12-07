Google Pixel 3a XLSource: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central

In 2020, our smartphones are often our go-to devices for just about anything. Whether it be sending an email for work, doing a video chat with family members, or just doom scrolling on Twitter, chances are you do most everything on your phone.

With that being so, it makes sense for some people to have a backup phone lying around just in case something happens to their main one. It's not a luxury everyone can afford, but if you can, it's a good idea.

Some of our AC forum members recently started sharing what they have for a backup phone, saying:

Daveya

Pixel 3

Reply
gebco

My last phone is always my backup phone. Currently a Pixel 2XL

Reply
frankenhooker

I'm currently using a Pixel 4a and an iPhone SE 20, one personal, one for work. My backup is an Oppo Reno 2z which I picked up for £120. I also have an iPhone 6s lying around somewhere.

Reply
B. Diddy

I have a Nexus 5X lying around as an emergency backup. The Pixel 3a would make for a great backup, if you need to buy another phone.

Reply

Now, we want to hear from you — Do you have a backup smartphone?

Join the conversation in the forums!