What you need to know
- Disney+ is adding The Muppets to its streaming catalog in February.
- All five seasons of the show will arrive on February 19, one month from today.
- It's unclear if these episodes will be the originals or if Season One will be the edited versions due to music licensing.
Muppets fans, rejoice! After having basically every series except the one that started it all, The Muppet Show is coming to Disney+. This was one of the bigger gaps left in Disney+'s backcatalog content — well, except for a literal mountain of early Disney Channel and ABC Saturday Morning cartoons — and it is being filled on the third Friday in February, the 19th.
The Muppet Show ran for five seasons and was an international sensation — even though Jim Henson had to go to England to make it after U.S. networks passed on the project — building the puppet series into a global and enduring sensation that has produced several iconic films, shows, television and of course let's not forget all the fabulous merchandise. The Muppets appealed to a wider audience than their Sesame Street pals, and they were able to play in a wider array of comedy and parody styles, not to mention drawing in big names that were begging just for the chance to get in on the Muppets antics.
Because this show was produced decades before Disney acquired them — and before anyone could even conceive of digital streaming rights — when The Muppets Show released on DVD in the 2000s after the Disney purchase, several songs and bits were cut or edited down due to rights issues for music. Well, it's been fifteen years and Disney's right lawyers have certainly been busy little bees clearing content for its tentpole streaming service, so chances are good that we'll finally be able to watch every song and scene just as they appeared in the 70s.
If you're wanting to brush up on your Muppets before the original brings up the curtain next month, you can binge your way through The Muppets Collection on Disney+ right now, which should give you just enough time to get those ridiculously catchy songs from Muppet Treason Island out of your head by February 19.
Get your Muppets fix
Disney+
Get your fix of Kermit, Fozzie, and the gang.
Disney+ is the exclusive home for most Muppets content, as well as all the Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel content you could ever want. There's also a bevy of content from Fox, National Geographic, and even more brands as we head into 2021 with the international launch of STAR on Disney+.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 will take 2021 gaming phones to a new level
Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 870 is the company's second flagship chipset to kick off 2021 and will be positioned under the recently announced Snapdragon 888 for upcoming flagship smartphones.
Did Samsung ruin the Galaxy S21 by removing expandable storage and MST?
While the Galaxy S21 is bound to be one of the best Android phones of the year, it's not without some controversy. Here's how our AC forum members feel about the lack of expandable storage and MST.
Android Central's Best of CES 2021
Android Central presents its list of favorites from this year's CES 2021! From real products to concepts, these are some of our favorite devices that we thought deserved a shout out for their innovation.
How could you not want to put these Baby Yoda decals on your car?
If you love Baby Yoda as much as we do, then you'll want to show it off everywhere you can, including on your car. Check out these great car decals representing The Child and show the world that you know The Way.