What you need to know
- DiRT 5 was revealed during Microsoft's Xbox Series X showcase for the first time.
- Due to launch in October, it will be available on PS5 as well as PS4, Xbox One and Steam.
- Google Stadia debut set for early 2021.
Codemasters has revealed its first next-gen racer, with DiRT 5 bringing us a new dose of off-road fun and games in late 2020. DiRT 5 was first teased earlier this week and was shown off for the first time during Microsoft's Xbox Series X showcase. The title has also been confirmed for release on both PS4 and PS5, as well as Google Stadia which will follow behind in early 2021.
DiRT 5 is a little different to the fairly focused DiRT Rally series, but will be no less exciting and no less global in its settings.
DIRT 5's global journey takes in some of the most thrilling, exotic, and picturesque settings such as New York City and Rio de Janeiro alongside challenging events in remote areas of Greece and China. Players will experience the thrill of in-your-face extreme racing in a variety of vehicle classes from buggies, unlimited trucks, and rock bouncers to traditional and modern rally cars.
Players can expect to drive a variety of cars, too, as well as enjoy a deep single-player career mode with non-linear progression, a brand new four-player split-screen mode and of course, the competitive world of online multiplayer.
DiRT 5 will also feature voice acting from Nolan North and Troy Baker and will boast the best livery editor seen yet. Further cars, locations and game modes will be announced at a later date, with launch on the current generation consoles currently set for October 2020.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
