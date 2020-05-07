Codemasters has revealed its first next-gen racer, with DiRT 5 bringing us a new dose of off-road fun and games in late 2020. DiRT 5 was first teased earlier this week and was shown off for the first time during Microsoft's Xbox Series X showcase. The title has also been confirmed for release on both PS4 and PS5, as well as Google Stadia which will follow behind in early 2021.

DiRT 5 is a little different to the fairly focused DiRT Rally series, but will be no less exciting and no less global in its settings.