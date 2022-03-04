Dieter Bohn leaves The Verge to join Google's platforms and ecosystems team

What you need to know

The Verge's executive editor, Dieter Bohn, has announced his departure from the tech news outlet.

Bohn will join Google's team responsible for Android and Chrome development.

Earlier in his career, he founded Android Central and iMore before co-founding The Verge in 2011.

The Verge's Dieter Bohn is starting a new chapter in his career. In a lengthy editorial published on Friday, Bohn announced that he is leaving the tech media outlet he co-founded in 2011 to join Google.

Bohn, who served as executive editor of The Verge for over a decade, will take on a new role within Google's platforms and ecosystems team. However, his exact responsibility remains unclear.

He also revealed that he has “not been involved in editorial decisions for some time.”

"I’m headed to Google to work on the Platforms & Ecosystems team," he wrote. "I am excited to help shape the future of software platforms like Android and Chrome — and continue to work at the nexus of technology and culture, just in a different way."

The team is responsible for the search giant's work on Chrome and Android, so it's a safe bet that Bohn will have a key role in shaping what's next for these platforms.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, Google's senior vice president overseeing Android, Chrome, and Chrome OS, welcomed Bohn in response to his tweet announcing the move.

Dieter, really looking forward to working with you! I am humbled too -- and honored -- that you've decided to work with us.March 4, 2022

Bohn was one of the founders of The Verge, which came into being more than a decade ago. Prior to that, he spent five years as editor-in-chief of Smartphone Experts, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He also founded several influential tech news sites, including Android Central and iMore.

Overall, he spent over 20 years in the tech media, covering the best Android phones and the smartphone industry as a whole. Bohn earned his bachelor's degrees in English and philosophy from the University of St. Thomas. He was also a Ph.D. candidate in English at the University of Minnesota.

We at Android Central wish Bohn the very best at Google!