The original Prince of Persia, released in 1989 for the Apple II, is a side-scrolling adventure and quite different from later entries in the franchise. If you want a bit of nostalgia and are looking for a way to play through it again (or for the first time) then you're in luck.

As noted by Android Police, all you have to do is navigate to a website called PrinceJS and you'll be able to start playing. This works on any Chrome browser, including on any of the best Android phones available. The game uses Javascript and it even supports touch controls, which will naturally work best on a tablet or Chromebook.

Prince of Persia has a long legacy in the gaming industry, from one of the most iconic games in Prince of Persia: Sands of Time to the series eventually being directly responsible for the creation of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed.

After the commercial failure of Prince of Persia 3D in 1999, the rights to the Prince of Persia franchise were sold to Ubisoft. In 2003, Ubisoft released Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, following it up with multiple games like Warrior Within. The first Assassin's Creed was directly inspired by Prince of Persia, leading to one of Ubisoft's most successful and iconic gaming franchises.

Ubisoft is currently working on a remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, with Ubisoft Puna leading the development, though the game has been delayed multiple times, with no new release window yet.