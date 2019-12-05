In a previous system design update, David Kim, Lead Systems Designer on Diablo IV, talked about how the team was carefully considering multiple options for endgame progression, options that would satisfy both the players who will play once and those who will pour in thousands of hours.

A new update has been posted, talking about the changes being made to Affixes, as well as attack and defense values. To start, while no changes are final, the team wants to make Affixes more meaningful as a part of overall character power. Three new values are being considered: Angelic Power, Demonic Power and Ancestral Power. These would boost beneficial effects like healing, negative effects like damage dealt and on-hit effects like increased proc chance respectively.

As for attack and defence values, they're being retooled. Attack will only be found on weapons, while defence will only be found on armor sets. Both have been removed from jewelry. The idea here is to "...better embrace the fantasy of each type of item."

It's important to note that the development team is currently taking feedback and wants to work with players to provide the best overall experience possible. Diablo IV does not currently have a release date but whenever it does arrive, we know it'll be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

