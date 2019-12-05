What you need to know
- Diablo IV was announced at BlizzCon 2019.
- A new blog post goes over the changes being made to attack and defense values.
- More information and behind-the-scenes development updates are coming in February 2020.
- Diablo IV does not currently have a release date.
In a previous system design update, David Kim, Lead Systems Designer on Diablo IV, talked about how the team was carefully considering multiple options for endgame progression, options that would satisfy both the players who will play once and those who will pour in thousands of hours.
A new update has been posted, talking about the changes being made to Affixes, as well as attack and defense values. To start, while no changes are final, the team wants to make Affixes more meaningful as a part of overall character power. Three new values are being considered: Angelic Power, Demonic Power and Ancestral Power. These would boost beneficial effects like healing, negative effects like damage dealt and on-hit effects like increased proc chance respectively.
As for attack and defence values, they're being retooled. Attack will only be found on weapons, while defence will only be found on armor sets. Both have been removed from jewelry. The idea here is to "...better embrace the fantasy of each type of item."
It's important to note that the development team is currently taking feedback and wants to work with players to provide the best overall experience possible. Diablo IV does not currently have a release date but whenever it does arrive, we know it'll be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Diablo IV: Release date, trailers, and news - Everything you need to know
Awesome artwork
The Art of Diablo
Legacy of evil
From the franchise's simple beginnings to a glimpse of what is to come in Diablo IV, this book is perfect for any fans looking for the horrific inspirations and concept art that helped shape the games.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
