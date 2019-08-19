What you need to know
- Destroy All Humans! is a classic series that first arrived on Earth- er, Xbox and PS2 15 years ago.
- THQ Nordic is remaking Destroy All Humans! for current consoles.
- Destroy All Humans! is coming to Google Stadia.
Not only is Destroy All Humans! jumping from consoles to PC for the first time, it looks like the upcoming remake will be available to stream. Announced during Gamescom 2019 at Google's Stadia Connect, the reinvigorated cult classic will make its way to Stadia.
Destroy All Humans! is expected to release sometime next year. An exact release date was not revealed, but it should be sometime in Q1 or Q2 2020. It will release for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Google Stadia. You can pre-order it for $40 today.
Alien Invasion!
Destroy All Humans!
And flying cows?
THQ Nordic has been gracing us with the remasters and remakes of some amazing games. Destroy All Humans! is one such game. Play as Crypto-137, unleash that alien weaponry and levitate some cows if you like. The humor of the original was not lost in this remake.
