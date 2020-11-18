Demon's Souls for the PS5 is now available and it's one of the best PS5 launch games around. With so many players trying it out for the first time, we've put together a helpful list of tips and tricks if you've jumped in with no knowledge of the game. We're not going to go too far in-depth here or spoil big surprises and bosses. This is simply meant as a primer guide to get you started if you've never played Demon's Souls before, or even a similar title like Dark Souls. Demon's Souls tips and tricks How to level up One of the most important ways of improving your character is through leveling up. After acquiring some souls you can improve a particular attribute. You can't just do it immediately once you've started though. Shop some of Black Friday's best deals from around the web NOW! First, you need to complete the Tutorial. One way or another, this will end in your death. You'll find yourself in The Nexus. From here, you need to progress until you beat The Phalanx boss. You'll return to The Nexus, speaking with The Monumental who will explain more of the story. Finally, talk to the Maiden in Black. When she asks if you require Soul power, answer Yes. You can now level up freely. Bear in mind that the number of souls needed level up will increase each time you do increase an attribute, so try to pick carefully. Demon's Souls tips and tricks How to improve equipment with blacksmiths

Improving your gear at one of the two blacksmiths is another great way to increase your combat prowess. Different weapons and shields will require different materials. The rarest and special weapons, forged with souls from bosses, even require difficult-to-find Primeval Demon's souls. Early on, you'll want to enlist the services of Blacksmith Boldwin in The Nexus. He can improve basic equipment and any damaged weapons or armor, which you'll want to do semi-regularly to keep your stuff from breaking at an inopportune time. Demon's Souls tips and tricks How to use magic Magic and Miracles in Demon's Souls are, despite the names, extraordinarily similar. They both draw on your MP, or Mana Points, which is increased through the Intelligence Attribute. You also unlock the best, most useful of both by acquiring powerful demon's souls from bosses. There are two differences: Magic spells must be cast with a Catalyst and are increased in power through the Magic Attribute, while Miracles are cast with a Talisman and have their power increased through the Faith Attribute. The Priest and Temple Knight classes start with a Talisman, while the Royalty class starts with a catalyst. If you didn't start as one of these classes, you can find a Talisman in the Shrine of Storms. You can find a catalyst in the Tower of Latria.