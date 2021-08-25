What you need to know
- Death Stranding Director's Cut is a PS5 version of the 2019 PS4 title.
- During Opening Night Live at Gamescom, Kojima Productions shared gameplay footage for the Director's Cut.
- Death Stranding Director's Cut is set to be available on Sep. 24, 2021.
During Opening Night Live at Gamescom, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Kojima Productions showed up to reveal more gameplay from Death Stranding Director's Cut. This expanded and enhanced version of the 2019 game was built for the PS5 and could be one of the best PS5 games available. You can take a look at the gameplay footage below.
Death Stranding Director's Cut uses the DualSense haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to enhance the sensations players receive. There's a lot of new features to take advantage of the controller, with the Buddy Bot there to assist players while making deliveries. There's also new weapons, like the Maser Gun, which will be useful on the new story missions.
There's also some weird, creepy stuff hinted at, which is par the course for Kojima. What's up with that whale?
n our review of the original version of Death Stranding, our games editor Jennifer Locke wrote that "A captivating world and cast of characters are let down by tedious gameplay, but something about it just works and keeps your attention for the journey. If you like micromanagement, this is the game for you."
Death Stranding Director's Cut is currently scheduled to launch on Sep. 24, 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
OnlyFans reverses course, won't impose ban on sexually explicit content
OnlyFans has announced that it won't ban explicit content from its site, following backlash over its initial decision.
Galaxy S21 FE 5G specs leaked in Google Play Console listing
Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been spotted in the Google Play Console with a Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB of RAM.
Fitbit unveils Charge 5 fitness tracker with sleek new design for $180
Fitbit announced the new Charge 5 fitness tracker with a color touchscreen, seven-day battery life, and EDA and ECG capabilities. The device is now available for preorder for $180.
Ghost of Tsushima, Psychonauts 2 and more release for PS4 and PS5 in August
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in August. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.