Darwin Project devs Scavengers Studio are working on a new game titled Season, and it was showcased at The Game Awards 2020. They did not announce a release date for Season, but we do know that it will be a PS5 console exclusive, at least initially.

Season, a third-person atmospheric adventure bicycle road trip game. Through the eyes of a young woman from a secluded community, explore the world for the first time. Collect artifacts and memories before a mysterious cataclysm washes away the world...

It looks like a charming indie game and a big departure from the Darwin Project. Other than what's showcased in the trailer, there isn't much known about Season. Scavengers calls it a passion project for the studio.

"We have already told you that Season is a project of passion for the team," reads a blog post. "Season is a unique experience that captures fun, innovation, beauty, emotion, and culture, with the goal of welcoming a wide range of people to our world. The shaping of the experiences in the game is born out of the passions of our team members, so it's about time you meet more of the team."