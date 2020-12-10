What you need to know
- Scavengers Studio, the developer behind the Darwin Project, announced Season at The Game Awards 2020.
- It will release as a PS5 exclusive.
- A release date was not announced.
Darwin Project devs Scavengers Studio are working on a new game titled Season, and it was showcased at The Game Awards 2020. They did not announce a release date for Season, but we do know that it will be a PS5 console exclusive, at least initially.
Season, a third-person atmospheric adventure bicycle road trip game. Through the eyes of a young woman from a secluded community, explore the world for the first time. Collect artifacts and memories before a mysterious cataclysm washes away the world...
It looks like a charming indie game and a big departure from the Darwin Project. Other than what's showcased in the trailer, there isn't much known about Season. Scavengers calls it a passion project for the studio.
"We have already told you that Season is a project of passion for the team," reads a blog post. "Season is a unique experience that captures fun, innovation, beauty, emotion, and culture, with the goal of welcoming a wide range of people to our world. The shaping of the experiences in the game is born out of the passions of our team members, so it's about time you meet more of the team."
Review in progress: Cyberpunk 2077 is full of contradictions
Cyberpunk 2077 is an ambitious game, but it's filled with dissonant details and has been plagued with real-world controversy. It runs well on the PS5 though.
Stadia might be the best way for you to play Cyberpunk 2077 right now
Stadia's version of Cyberpunk 2077 is enjoying surprise success right now due to high PC requirements, lackluster previous generation performance, and hard-to-find new consoles. For many gamers, Google's cloud platform may be the best way to play the game.
Google's latest AI ethics controversy is a product of its own hubris
Google once again comes under fire for how it handles an outspoken employee. This time it was someone who was working on corporate ethics and maybe Google should have listened instead.
Get ready for the PS5 with these controllers
With a new generation of gaming comes new games and new hardware, but some of your old controllers can be used with the PS5 — sort of. Here are the best PS5 controllers you should grab.