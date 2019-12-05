Darksiders Genesis is now available on PC and Google Stadia. From the developer behind Battle Chasers: Nightwar, this is a top-down hack-and-slash spin-off from the main series that follows the horsemen War and Strife on a journey throughout Hell.

Still reeling from the events on Eden, War and Strife have been given a new assignment — Lucifer, the enigmatic and deceptive demon king, has been plotting to upset the Balance by granting power to master demons throughout Hell. War and Strife must hunt down these masters, gather information, and ultimately fight their way through a tangled, demonic conspiracy that threatens to forever upset the Balance and unravel all of creation.

If you want to play it on consoles, you'll need to wait a little while longer. It is set to come to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in February 2020. Until then, you'll need to be content with the PC version, but luckily it only costs $30 so it's not a huge hit on your wallet.