Dark Pictures Anthology Little HopeSource: Bandai Namco

What you need to know

  • The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is the sequel to last years' Man of Medan.
  • Little Hope is set to release sometime in Summer 2020.
  • The Dark Pictures Anthology is meant to comprise a total of eight games.

In 2019, Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco released The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, the first entry in a planned octology of horror games. With one down, Supermassive has officially confirmed that The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is the next entry and it is planned to release sometime in Summer 2020.

You can take a look at a compilation of streamers freaking out at Man of Medan below. If all you want to see is the bits of new stuff from Little Hope, skip to around the 1:58 mark.

Given the size and price of the previous game, it's safe to say Little Hope will probably be around 4 hours long and about $30 USD. Beyond that, all we know is there's a new setting, far from the desolate seas of Man of Medan. Four college students and a professor are the main characters, attempting to flee a mysterious fog.

Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

In my review of Man of Medan, I said that "There's plenty of great spooky stuff to go through, though the story feels a bit too safe and restrained compared to Supermassive's prior work. At around $30 and about four hours to play through, with plenty of replayability, this is well worth grabbing if you're interested in narrative-driven horror games."

Something is wrong

The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan

Into the dark and deep

Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is a narrative-driven horror game that tasks player with surviving supernatural nightmares and managing a cast of characters. If you loved Until Dawn, this is sure to be your type of game.

Get More PlayStation

Sony PlayStation

The Jiggle Physics Podcast is new, and it's all about games

Jiggle Physics Art

Every week, the Jiggle Physics podcast brings you the latest news and hot takes from around the games industry with familiar co-hosts and special guests. We cover PlayStation, Nintendo, Xbox, and everything in between.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe on Spotify: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.