What you need to know
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is the sequel to last years' Man of Medan.
- Little Hope is set to release sometime in Summer 2020.
- The Dark Pictures Anthology is meant to comprise a total of eight games.
In 2019, Supermassive Games and Bandai Namco released The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, the first entry in a planned octology of horror games. With one down, Supermassive has officially confirmed that The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope is the next entry and it is planned to release sometime in Summer 2020.
You can take a look at a compilation of streamers freaking out at Man of Medan below. If all you want to see is the bits of new stuff from Little Hope, skip to around the 1:58 mark.
Given the size and price of the previous game, it's safe to say Little Hope will probably be around 4 hours long and about $30 USD. Beyond that, all we know is there's a new setting, far from the desolate seas of Man of Medan. Four college students and a professor are the main characters, attempting to flee a mysterious fog.
In my review of Man of Medan, I said that "There's plenty of great spooky stuff to go through, though the story feels a bit too safe and restrained compared to Supermassive's prior work. At around $30 and about four hours to play through, with plenty of replayability, this is well worth grabbing if you're interested in narrative-driven horror games."
Something is wrong
The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan
Into the dark and deep
Supermassive Games' The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan is a narrative-driven horror game that tasks player with surviving supernatural nightmares and managing a cast of characters. If you loved Until Dawn, this is sure to be your type of game.
