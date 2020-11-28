Black Friday is often considered to be a very U.S.-centric holiday, and while that may be true, that's not to say Canadian shoppers don't get to bask in killer deals as well. Now that we're getting closer to Cyber Monday, the deals are still coming fast and often, so check back often for the best deals across all the retailers you want.

Unlike years past, Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals looks a bit different than normal. Instead of retailers trying to pack their stores with as many shoppers as possible, we're seeing tons of online deals that you can take advantage of from the comfort of your home. We've rounded up our favorites below, so feel free to browse through the best of what Canada Black Friday has to offer!

Best Canada Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals at a glance:

This list is being updated with new Black Friday deals all the time, so check back often.

Spotlight deals