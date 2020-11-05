Almost everyone who has touched the PS5 and the all-new DualSense controller is in love with it. And a big part of the reason why is what Sony has aptly named the "adaptive trigger" experience.

It's a simple idea — use haptic feedback on a trigger that changes the level of resistance. It's also one of those great ideas that someone should have thought of long ago because it really does add immersion. Combine it with an all-new way to make the controller rumble and you are in award-winning territory when it comes to a game controller.

You didn't know you needed resistance and feedback in your triggers until you tried it.

The concept is a little hard to grasp. Like, why would I want the resistance on my triggers to ever change? I get that, but luckily there are a few games already set up to use them in really cool ways. Games like Fortnite use the new haptics to change the vibration based on what gun you're holding and the triggers themselves change based on your weapon, too. PS5 exclusive Deathloop does the same and even locks the triggers when your gun jams. Maybe the coolest demo is how NBA2K21 increases the resistance as you get tired making those three-pointers and long passes more difficult.

I think you get the idea here, but I'm also really impressed with how Sony is doing it.