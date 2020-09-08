Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is only a month away, with a planned release of October 2, 2020, so of course the team is looking to build up hype with an all-new gameplay trailer from Playstation. The 14-minute long video showcases Tawna, a playable character in the upcoming platformer, and gives us another sneak peak at the colorful and crisp visuals and oh-so familiar gameplay of Crash Bandicoot 4.

It remains to be seen if Crash Bandicoot 4 can justify its older gameplay in a modern gaming world, but it looks very promising indeed with its beautiful graphics. The gameplay trailer also shows off quite a lot of the game, so it's easy to see the potential oozing out. Give the trailer a watch for yourself, then tell us what you think!

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time comes to Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC platforms on October 2, 2020, but players who pre-order the game may get access to a demo as early as September 16, 2020, giving fans a way in before everyone else.