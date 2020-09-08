What you need to know
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is the revival of a classic platforming franchise brought to modern gaming hardware.
- The game is coming to Xbox, Playstation, and PC platforms, with a planned launch of October 2, 2020.
- You can check out a new gameplay trailer from Playstation that shows off the colorful world and familiar gameplay.
- The trailer sees the player control Tawna, a character in the upcoming game.
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time is only a month away, with a planned release of October 2, 2020, so of course the team is looking to build up hype with an all-new gameplay trailer from Playstation. The 14-minute long video showcases Tawna, a playable character in the upcoming platformer, and gives us another sneak peak at the colorful and crisp visuals and oh-so familiar gameplay of Crash Bandicoot 4.
It remains to be seen if Crash Bandicoot 4 can justify its older gameplay in a modern gaming world, but it looks very promising indeed with its beautiful graphics. The gameplay trailer also shows off quite a lot of the game, so it's easy to see the potential oozing out. Give the trailer a watch for yourself, then tell us what you think!
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time comes to Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC platforms on October 2, 2020, but players who pre-order the game may get access to a demo as early as September 16, 2020, giving fans a way in before everyone else.
He's back
Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time
WUMP WUMP WUMP
This new Crash adventure takes place in a world of shattered time, with multiple playable characters on the roster.
