The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless is not only stylish but comfortable. It's easy to set up and offers multiple options for connecting to a PS5, providing solid audio quality (especially in wireless mode) and a microphone that's well suited to any of your gaming needs. While originally designed for the PS4, it carries over to the PS5 with absolutely zero issues. After some extensive testing, I've had a very positive experience with Corsair's offering here and overall, it's one of the best PS5 headsets available for anyone to use. However, it has one huge drawback — poor battery life.

At a glance Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Bottom line: The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless is comfortable, easy to setup and has great audio quality when used on the PS5. Unfortunately, the battery life isn't great. The Good Very comfortable

Pairs easily via USB

Can be used wired or wirelessly

Great audio quality The Bad Battery life is quite lower than many competitors

Mic sensitivity requires adjusting $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy

$200 at Walmart

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless What I like

Category Spec Weight 372g (with microphone attached) Driver diameter 50mm Frequency response 20 Hz-40kHz Battery life 7-8 hours Wireless range Up to 60 feet

Setup on a PS5 is incredibly simple for the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless since there are a few options for pairing. You can connect the headset to your DualSense controller with a 3.5mm cable that's included, or via micro-USB to a USB port on the console. You can also use it wirelessly with the included USB adapter, which was my personal preference. After plugging the USB stick into the PS5 and turning the headset on, it seemlessly paired in seconds and I never encountered any audio lag or connection problems. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Immediately after setting it up, the most obvious takeaway is that it's very comfortable. The cushioned sides never pinched or felt uncomfortable even after playing for several hours straight. The audio quality when connected via a 3.5mm cable was solid but definitely inferior to using it wirelessly through the USB adapter, which I highly recommend. I played through multiple games like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and Demon's Souls PS5 remake, which all sounded incredible when used wirelessly with the PS5's 3D audio enabled.

I was also surprised by how good the microphone is. It's sensitive, so I had to adjust the input settings to get it balanced correctly, but the quality is far superior to most built-in headset microphones, even in more expensive models. If you're not going to be talking to anyone, the microphone, which connects via micro-USB, can also be removed. The headset also uses LED lights to indicate how it's being charged, so you can look at the underside and quickly determine at a glance if it's done charging or will soon need to be hooked up. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless What I don't like

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless has a single major drawback: the battery life. Through all my testing, it never lasted for much longer than about seven hours, with the final hour seeing persistant, annoying beeps to remind you the headset is running out of power. It happened often enough that I would frequently end up taking a break to charge the headset a solid hour before it fully ran out of power. This isn't a huge problem if you don't play for a long time but if you have longer sessions on weekends like I do, you'll need to make sure to charge it whenever you're taking breaks. It also pales in comparison to the competition, where some of the best PS5 headsets, and a lot of them in the same $200 or higher price range, can go for 20 hours or more on a single charge. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless The Competition

While the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless is priced well for a high-end headset, there are some cheaper options to consider, especially when you factor in the poor battery life. The Razer Blackshark V2 Pro is another high-quality choice and will set you back $180, so it's about $20 cheaper. It similarly sports a detachable microphone and our PlayStation lead Jennifer Locke notably considers it the most comfortable headset she's ever used. It gets up to 24 hours of battery life and can be used with PC. Another valid option is the SteelSeries Arctis 7P, which is $50 cheaper at $150 and offers fantastic build quality and similar overall audio quality, though the microphone is certainly a step below what you'll get with the Corsair it uses a bulky USB dongle. However, considering the price, it's one of the — if not the ultimate — PS5 headset. Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Should you buy it

You should buy this if... You want a headset with great sound quality

You wear glasses and need a comfortable headset

You want options for going wired or wireless You should not buy this if... You want the best battery life available

Want to spend less than $200 4 out of 5 Overall, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless is one of the best wireless PS5 headsets available, with an impressive range of setup options that'll suit anyone's needs. The detachable microphone is of surprisingly high quality and the wireless paired mode gives great sound that punches well above the $200 pricetag. I just wish it had a stronger battery. Having to charge this headset essentially every other time I used it is a bad mark on what is otherwise a no-brainer for PS5 owners to consider buying. If you often take part in longer gaming sessions, this might not be the headset for you. However, if you play games in shorter bursts and favor sound quality and comfort, this would be a great option.