Corsair is doing all the right things when it comes to headsets. The Virtuoso RGB Wireless XT is easily one of the best PS5 headsets available today, and the brand has a range of solid options targeted at various price points. With the HS80 RGB Wireless, Corsair is rolling out its most comfortable headset yet. I used the most recent launches in the Virtuoso series and the Xbox-focused HS75, and the HS80 is just in a league of its own when it comes to comfort. The more gaming headsets I use, the more I realize that comfort is the biggest factor in extended use — at least for me. In that regard, the HS80 outshines its immediate rivals. But that's not the only area where Corsair's latest headset wins out; it has the same Slipstream tech that allows for low-latency wireless connectivity, Dolby Atmos and spatial sound, and an omnidirectional mic that is outstanding. Corsair ticked all the right boxes here, and you can use the HS80 with Windows or plug the USB receiver into your PS5 or PS4 and get a wireless gaming headset that is one of the best around.

Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless: Price and availability

The HS80 is now available in most markets where Corsair has an official presence. The headset costs $150 in the U.S., $200 in Canada, the equivalent of $150 in most parts of Latin America, €150 ($172) in Europe, ¥1,099 Yuan ($171) in China, $219 in Australia, and New Zealand, and $179 in Southeast Asia. It's sold in a single color option and backed by Corsair's standard two-year warranty. Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless: What you'll like

The differentiator for the HS80 RGB Wireless is the comfort, so I'll start there. The headset has a floating headband design that better distributes the weight, so even though the HS80 comes in at 367g and has more clamping force than the Virtuoso XT, it feels lighter. The angled design and fabric ear pads make the HS80 extremely comfortable in daily use. The earcups are angled as well — unlike most Corsair headsets — and at least for my use case, they fit my ears better than the rounded designs that the brand is known for. But what I like the most is the fabric earpads; they're much more comfortable than the faux leather that Corsair uses in its other gaming headsets. The fabric is much more breathable, and that makes a big difference in extended gaming sessions. While there are a few things the HS80 does differently, it has the same durability as other Corsair headsets. It's made out of machined aluminum, and in the two months I used it, I didn't notice any issues with the build quality. The earcups fold flat, but the design doesn't allow them to be folded — these aren't built for portable or outdoor use.

You don't get a lot of design flair here, but the matte finish feels good in day-to-day use, and the aluminum chassis should last several years without any issues. Of course, as is now the case with most Corsair headsets, the HS80 has an illuminated logo that can be configured via iCUE. The HS80 doesn't have much in the way of controls; there's a power button and volume knob on the left earcup, and that's pretty much it. You'll also find the boom mic on the left, and while it isn't detachable, it doesn't get in the way when you're not using it. Unfortunately, there's no mute switch for the mic, but it is activated when you flip it down and automatically muted once you flit it back up to its default position. There's also an LED indicator — white for when it's active and red for muted. The mic quality itself is one of the best around, and it is on par with the Virtuoso XT.

As for the audio quality, the HS80 features the same 50mm neodymium drivers that you'll find in the costlier Virtuoso XT, and it sounds fantastic. The headset has a warm soundstage that's great for gaming, and playing laidback adventure games like Abzû was delightful. It also held up incredibly well during action sequences in Control and Star Wars: Squadrons, delivering powerful sound without missing any little nuances. You also get an equalizer in iCUE's settings, so you can easily adjust the sound profile. The software lets you tweak settings for the mic and switch off the RGB lighting for the logo. A big part of what makes the HS80 work is Corsair's Slipstream wireless tech, which is prioritized for low latency. As a result, you never get the feeling that you're wearing a wireless headset; there's no audio lag whatsoever, and connectivity itself is rock-solid. If you're using the headset with Windows, you get Dolby Atmos spatial sound. You can enable it via the settings, and the feature does an excellent job with positional awareness. I'm not a big fan of virtual surround, so I didn't use the feature all that much, but if you want to try it out, you can do so on Windows. PS5 gamers miss out on this feature, though. Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless: What needs work

Corsair says the HS80 can last up to 20 hours on a full charge, but it averaged just over 13 hours in my usage. This is in line with the Virtuoso XT, but the HS80 falls short of rivals from other brands in this particular area. Charging the headset itself is as effortless as possible — it has a USB-C port, but it lacks any form of fast charging, so you will need to leave it plugged in for a few hours to fully charge. Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless: The competition

If you like what the HS80 offers but want a few extras like Bluetooth connectivity, the Virtuoso XT is the ideal option. It uses the same low latency to connect wirelessly to the PS5, sounds incredible, and has Dolby Atmos if you're interested in using it with Windows. The downside is that at $270, it is significantly costlier. If you're looking for a headset similarly priced to the HS80, the SteelSeries Arctis 7P is the obvious choice. You get amazing audio quality, reliable wireless connectivity, adjustable EQ, and with 24-hour battery life, you'll only have to charge it once a week. Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless: Should you buy it?

You should buy this if ... You want an unassuming gaming headset

You're looking for a headset that's comfortable for all-day gaming sessions

You need a great mic

You want rock-solid wireless connectivity You shouldn't buy this if ... You need a gaming headset with multi-day battery life The HS80 RGB Wireless delivers everything you're looking for in a gaming headset; it has excellent sound quality, a durable design, one of the best mics around, and most of all, it is very comfortable even for extended gaming sessions. The battery doesn't last quite as long as some of the other headsets in this category, but with 13 hours between charges, you'll only have to charge it a few times a week. 4.5 out of 5 Corsair has distilled the fundamentals of the Virtuoso XT into a more affordable package. When you factor in the added comfort, the HS80 is one of the best gaming headsets available today.

