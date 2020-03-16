At the beginning of March, Google began blocking the search terms for "coronavirus" and "COVID-19" on the Play Store. This was an effort to prevent nefarious developers from spreading misinformation or taking advantage of user's fears and concerns. So far, it has worked, as long as you stick to the Play Store, your searches for apps about the coronavirus will return zero results.

The danger comes when you venture outside of the Play Store and begin installing apps from third-party sources. Recently, the security company DomainTools discovered a coronavirus tracking app called CovidLock that is actually a piece of ransomware.

While the app claims to be a real-time tracker for the COVID-19 virus, in reality, the app is malware that will lock you out of your phone and demand a ransom. It does this by changing the password on your phone and demanding $100 in Bitcoin within 48 hours. If you fail to pay, it threatens to erase everything on your phone and leak your social media accounts online. It even warns that your phone is being tracked, and "if you try anything stupid your phone will be automatically erased."