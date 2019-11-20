Google Lens is an incredibly useful tool when trying to identify something found in an image. As such, Google has made it a point to integrate it into as many different apps as possible. We've seen it added to Assistant, Google Photos, and it can even be found in the camera app on many phones.

Now, Google has taken it even further by adding Lens to the Chrome browser on smartphones. Although, you may have to manually enable the feature before you can use it, at least I know I did. You can do this by typing "chrome://flags" and searching for "lens." From there, you can use the drop-down menu to enable the feature.