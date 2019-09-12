Back in July, XDA Developers discovered some new snippets of code that alluded to a new in-app review feature for the Play Store. The code suggested that it would make it possible for users to leave a review for an app without having to load up the Play Store to do so.

Now, Dylan Roussel over at 9to5Google has discovered an internal demo that shows off exactly how this process will work. In a series of screenshots, we get our first look at just how you'll be able to submit a review in the future without leaving the app.

It will, undoubtedly, start with one of those pestering pop-ups that most apps seem to have these days, asking if you like the app and for you to review it. However, this new process will make it a lot less irritating by not requiring you to hop out of the app and into the Play Store to leave the review.

The screens from the demo show off how Google will use a bottom overlay in order to allow you to stay in the app while composing your review. It includes a section to give it a star rating, a section to type in your comments, and a final screen which allows you to undo the review if you made a mistake.

9to5Google notes that, at least in its early testing, the new system doesn't seem to report to the developer that you wrote a review. However, this is not the final version and it could be different when it eventually launches.

Being nagged to write a review can often be rather annoying. However, if Google is able to streamline the process, it could be a win for both users and developers. The faster and easier you can make it to leave reviews, the more likely users will be willing to do it, and that could lead to more positive reviews for hard-working developers.

