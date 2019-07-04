Season 9 of Fortnite is officially upon us, which means brand new outfits, new locations on the map, and brand new challenges to boot. It's the ninth week of Season 9 now, and more challenges have dropped for players to complete to get their Battle Pass up ranks up.

This season hasn't been too difficult for challenges, and that trend continues, as week nine once again has players completing some fairly straightforward objectives. Aside from having to visit different solar arrays, you'll be using the standard items in the game, eliminating enemies, and searching through different types of loot.

As always, there are three challenges that free-to-play players can complete, and four additional challenges for those who have the Battle Pass. You can check out the full list of challenges below:

Free Challenges:

Use a Chug Jug or Chug Splash in different matches (0/3)

Visit a solar array in the snow, desert and the jungle

Stage 1 of 5: Get an elimination with a Common weapon

Stage 2 of 5: Get an elimination with an Uncommon weapon

Stage 3 of 5: Get an elimination with a Rare weapon

Stage 4 of 5: Get an elimination with an Epic weapon

Stage 5 of 5: Get an elimination with a Legendary weapon

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal headshot damage (0/500)

Search chest at Lazy Lagoon or Happy Hamlet (0/7)

Eliminate opponents in different Named Locations (0/5)

Deal damage to an opponent within 10s of landing from a Volcano Vent (0/200)

Since this week is so easy in terms of challenges, you won't need many tips on how to complete them. We'll have guides ready for the challenges that need them, though, and if you're stuck on some of the older challenges, feel free to check out our guides for past challenges:

