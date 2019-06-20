Season 9 of Fortnite is officially upon us, which means brand new outfits, new locations on the map, and brand new challenges to boot. It's the fourth week of Season 9 now, and more challenges have dropped for players to complete in order to get their Battle Pass up ranks up.

This week, the challenges you'll be doing are all pretty standard, and none of them are tough at all. Aside from having to visit various locations in a single match multiple times, you won't be doing anything too difficult. In fact, this might be the easiest week of challenges we've seen so far in Season 9, so you should be able to get out there and finish them all relatively quickly.

As always, there are three challenges that free-to-play players can complete, and four additional challenges for those who have the Battle Pass to attempt. You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Free Challenges:

Search chests at Junk Junction or Neo Tilted (0/7)

Search ammo boxes in different named locations (0/7)

Suppressed weapon eliminations (0/3)

Battle Pass Challenges:

Deal damage to opponents while riding in a vehicle (0/200)

Stage 1 of 3: Visit The Block and Loot Lake in a single match

Stage 2 of 3: Visit Fatal Fields and Neo Tilted in a single match

Stage 3 of 3: Visit Snobby Shores and Mega Mall in a single match

Search a chest, use a vending machine and a campfire in a single match

Eliminations from 5m or less (0/3)

Since this week is so easy in terms of challenges, you won't need many tips on how to complete them. If you're stuck on some of the older challenges, however, feel free to check out our guides for past challenges:

