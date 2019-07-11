Season 9 of Fortnite is officially upon us, which means brand new outfits, new locations on the map, and brand new challenges to boot. It's the ninth week of Season 9 now, and more challenges have dropped for players to complete to get their Battle Pass up ranks up.

This season hasn't been too difficult for challenges, and that trend continues in the final week of the season, as the tenth week once again will have players simply exploring the map in search of a variety of commonplace things like ammo boxes and material. This week, players will also have to utilize the newest item - the Air Strike - as well as deal out damage with weapons, but nothing is too tough. Completing all of the challenges will net you 10,000 XP and mark the end of the official Season 9 challenges.

As always, there are three challenges that free-to-play players can complete, and four additional challenges for those who have the Battle Pass. You can check out the full list of challenges below:

Free Challenges:

Use an Air Strike in different matches (0/3)

Damage opponents with Shotguns (0/500)

Search 7 Ammo Boxes in a single match (0/7)

Battle Pass Challenges:

Visit different public service announcement signs in Neo Tilted, Pressure Plant, or Mega Mall (0/5)

Stage 1 of 3: Collect Wood from a Pirate Ship or Viking Ship (0/100)

Stage 2 of 3: Collect Stone from a Fork Knife or Umbrella (0/100

Stage 3 of 3: Collect Metal from a Robot Factory (0/100)

Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park or Paradise Palms (0/3)

Damage opponents with a pickaxe (0/200)

Since this week is so easy in terms of challenges, you won't need too many tips on how to complete them. We'll have guides ready for the challenges that need them, though, and if you're stuck on some of the older challenges, feel free to check out our guides for past challenges:

