Season 9 of Fortnite is officially upon us, which means brand new outfits, new locations on the map, and brand new challenges to boot. If you just picked up the Season 9 Battle Pass and are looking to get some of the beginning challenges out of the way, now's the best time to do so.

This week, you'll be using the newly introduced Slip Streams to ride around both Neo Tilted and Mega Mall, as well as checking out some of the new Sky Platforms in the game. Of course, you'll also be checking chests, taking down opponents, and looking for legendary loot throughout your adventures as well. As always, there are three challenges that free-to-play players can complete, and four additional challenges for those who have the Battle Pass to attempt.

You can check out the full list of changes to the Battle Royale portion of Fortnite below, and jump into a game now to check out the changes:

Free Challenges:

Ride the Slip Stream around Neo Tilted

Stage 1 of 2: Ride around Neo Tilted

Stage 2 of 2: Ride around Mega Mall

Visit All Sky Platforms (0/7)

Deal damage to an opponent within 10 seconds after using a Shadow Bomb

Battle Pass Challenges:

Pick up a Legendary Item in different matches (0/5)

Search chests at Lucky Landing or Loot Lake (0/7)

Scoped Weapon Eliminations (0/3)

Deal damage to opponents from at least 2 stories above

Stage 1 of 3: Deal 300 damage from at least 2 stories above

Stage 2 of 3: Deal 200 damage from at least 4 stories above

Stage 3 of 3: Deal 100 damage from at least 6 stories above

As always, we'll have guides of the challenges coming up shortly, so if you're stuck on any of the particularly difficult ones, sit tight and start whittling away at some of the easier ones in the meantime.

