Season X of Fortnite is here, and with it comes significant changes to the way players will be completing challenges. Instead of one week of challenges, players will now be completing missions, which are thematic objectives for those who have the Season X Battle Pass.
However, instead of daily challenges - which have been a mainstay in the game ever since Season 1 - Season X has introduced limited-time, 'Urgent' challenges. These challenges are similar to the daily challenges, except that they pop up once a day throughout the week. Once the week is over, however, the missions disappear and are replaced by new ones. This week's challenges - titled Catastrophic - will go live on Thursday, August 29 at 9:30 AM EDT, and one new one will appear each day until September 5.
Twitter user FortTory — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.
Catastrophic challenges pic.twitter.com/KVcBXQTT7x— FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2019
Completing the challenges will unlock a variety of rewards, including battle stars, season XP, and a brand new loading screen, which you can see above. Thankfully, none of them are too hard, and you shouldn't be stuck on them for too long. You can check out the full list of challenges below.
Catastrophic Challenges
- Deal damage with Pickaxes to opponents (0/100).
- Eliminations from at least 50 meters away (0/3).
- Use trap slot items in different matches (0/3).
- Place Top 5 in Duos or Squads Matches (0/1).
- Deal damage to opponents from above (0/500).
- Visit Lonely Lodge and Lazy Lagoon in the same match (0/2).
- Search Chests at Shifty Shafts or Haunted Hills (0/7).
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP and Battle Stars!
- Related: Where to find Lost Spraycans for the Spray and Pray Mission
- Related: Where to find Gas Stations for the Spray and Pray Mission
The Catastrophic challengess will begin appearing Thursday at 9:30 AM EDT.