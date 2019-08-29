Season X of Fortnite is here, and with it comes significant changes to the way players will be completing challenges. Instead of one week of challenges, players will now be completing missions, which are thematic objectives for those who have the Season X Battle Pass.

However, instead of daily challenges - which have been a mainstay in the game ever since Season 1 - Season X has introduced limited-time, 'Urgent' challenges. These challenges are similar to the daily challenges, except that they pop up once a day throughout the week. Once the week is over, however, the missions disappear and are replaced by new ones. This week's challenges - titled Catastrophic - will go live on Thursday, August 29 at 9:30 AM EDT, and one new one will appear each day until September 5. Twitter user FortTory — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.

Catastrophic challenges pic.twitter.com/KVcBXQTT7x — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 27, 2019