Now in the game, the latest rift zone will transport players to Pandora where they can visit special locations themed around the FPS franchise. Also included in the game is an item shop bundle that will give you a Borderlands-themed skin, backpack, and harvesting tool, but that isn't all. Should you wish to not spend anything, you can also complete the recently released Welcome to Pandora challenges, which gift you free rewards like weapon skins, XP, and more.

Tuesday's Fortnite update included some slight changes to the game, but most importantly, the inclusion of another crossover, this time with the folks behind Borderlands.

The special set of challenges are only here for two weeks, and there's six of them to complete. Finish them all and you qualify to grab the free weapon skin that's the main reward, along with a bunch of other goodies along the way. Thankfully, none of the challenges are too difficult, and most can completed in one sitting, as they simply require making your way to the Pandora location and looting or taking down opponents. You can check out the full list of challenges below.

Welcome to Pandora Missions

Collect Cash from Chests and opponents in Pandora (0/10).

Eliminate opponents in Pandora (0/3).

Search chests in Pandora (0/7).

Find Claptrap's missing eye and then return it to him (0/2).

Gain shields in Pandora (0/500).

Search different Fortnite Vault Symbols (0/3).

As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP and Battle Stars!

Where to find Claptrap's Eye for the 'Welcome to Pandora' challenge

Have you been checking out the challenges?

What do you think of this crossover? Sound off in the comments below.