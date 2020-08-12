What you need to know
- Capcom recently shared in a Q&A with investors that it hasn't decided on pricing for Xbox Series X and PS5 games.
- Other publishers have remained tentative regarding raising prices for next-generation games outside of Take-Two Interactive.
- Capcom has two next-generation games announced: Resident Evil Village and Pragmata.
The next generation of gaming is nearly upon us, with the Xbox Series X and PS5 confirmed to release in November and Holiday 2020 respectively. One of the major questions still up in the air is just how much next-generation titles will cost. Japanese publisher Capcom has weighed in to explain that it still hasn't decided just how much its new games will cost.
In a recent Q&A with investors, the company was asked about its policy for pricing next-generation games. Capcom stated that "We do not have a set policy at this time. We will consider our approach having analyzed both our strengths and weaknesses while closely monitoring industry trends."
So far, Take-Two Interactive is the only publisher to raise the bar, announcing that NBA 2K21 will be $70 on Xbox Series X and PS5. In its recent Q1 results call, Ubisoft confirmed that none of its games launching in Fall 2020 will cost more than $60. Electronic Arts stated in its Q1 results call that it will take different approaches for different games, noting the $40 price tag on Star Wars: Squadrons.
Right now, Capcom has two big next generation-only games announced. Resident Evil Village is due out at some point in 2021, while Pragmata is a new IP being aimed to release in 2022. Capcom has seen renewed success over the past couple of years, with Monster Hunter World recently crossing 16 million copies sold. Capcom also recently confirmed that 80% of its game sales are now digital.
Hunt in Hoarfrost Reach
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
All-new threats
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is an upcoming expansion to Capcom's most successful game of all time, Monster Hunter World. Take the fight to Hoarfrost Reach and battle all-new beasties, returning threats, and grind all-new gear.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Everything we know (so far) about the Google Pixel 5
We're still months out from Google unveiling the Pixel 5, but that doesn't mean it's too early to speculate what it might offer. Here's everything we know so far!
Surface Duo AT&T preorders kick off at midnight ET tonight
Microsoft finally launched the Surface Duo today, announcing preorders at the Microsoft Store, AT&T, and Best Buy. If you're looking to grab one on AT&T, the company will kick off preorders at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET tonight, August 12.
Microsoft has announced Surface Duo price, specs, and release date
It's finally happening! Microsoft's dual-screen Android smartphone that was first announced back in October 2019 is now available for preorder for an eye-watering $1399, and will begin shipping to customers starting September 10.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.