The next generation of gaming is nearly upon us, with the Xbox Series X and PS5 confirmed to release in November and Holiday 2020 respectively. One of the major questions still up in the air is just how much next-generation titles will cost. Japanese publisher Capcom has weighed in to explain that it still hasn't decided just how much its new games will cost.

In a recent Q&A with investors, the company was asked about its policy for pricing next-generation games. Capcom stated that "We do not have a set policy at this time. We will consider our approach having analyzed both our strengths and weaknesses while closely monitoring industry trends."

So far, Take-Two Interactive is the only publisher to raise the bar, announcing that NBA 2K21 will be $70 on Xbox Series X and PS5. In its recent Q1 results call, Ubisoft confirmed that none of its games launching in Fall 2020 will cost more than $60. Electronic Arts stated in its Q1 results call that it will take different approaches for different games, noting the $40 price tag on Star Wars: Squadrons.

Right now, Capcom has two big next generation-only games announced. Resident Evil Village is due out at some point in 2021, while Pragmata is a new IP being aimed to release in 2022. Capcom has seen renewed success over the past couple of years, with Monster Hunter World recently crossing 16 million copies sold. Capcom also recently confirmed that 80% of its game sales are now digital.