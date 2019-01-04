Best answer: Only one of the PlayStation Classic games is available on the PlayStation 4, so you won't be able to play any of the other games without owning the console itself.

There is only one game available

RPG fans are in luck: Final Fantasy VII (FFVII) is the only PlayStation Classic game also available on the PlayStation 4. There are several other games that are available on the PS One Classic platform — those are PlayStation One games that can be played on your PS3, PSP, or PS Vita — but none of them are available for the PS4.

Of course, if you are only going to have one PlayStation Classic game available on the PS4 then Final Fantasy VII is probably the one to have. Voted the best game in the world several times, FFVII is the perfect combination of RPG battle systems and a wonderful storyline that surpasses almost any game made in the intervening years.

The Classic has crashed in price

Now that the PlayStation Classic has been significantly reduced in price — down to $60 most places from $100 at launch and as little as $50 in others — it's a much better proposition. Even if you could get all 20 games on the PlayStation 4 they would likely cost on average $5 each, although some of them can be a much higher price. So to replicate the PlayStation Classic you would need to spend nearly $100 just on the games in the PlayStation Store.

With the Classic now available for $60 you actually save money on those games by buying the hardware, and you get two very cool USB controllers thrown in for good measure. It's a good price tag for a retro console and will give you full access to the games you want.

The PlayStation Classic is now hackable

Because of Sonys seeming ineptitude, or perhaps its lack of caring, the Classic is incredibly easy to hack new games onto. With just a USB thumb drive and about 20 minutes of your time, you can add a lot of other games to the classic making it a retro machine worthy of your time.

All you need to do is head over to our hacking guides to make the PlayStation Classic dance to any tune you want it to play.