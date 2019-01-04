Best answer: Only one of the PlayStation Classic games is available on the PlayStation 4, so you won't be able to play any of the other games without owning the console itself.
- PlayStation Store: Final Fantasy VII ($11)
- Best Buy: PlayStation Classic ($60)
There is only one game available
RPG fans are in luck: Final Fantasy VII (FFVII) is the only PlayStation Classic game also available on the PlayStation 4. There are several other games that are available on the PS One Classic platform — those are PlayStation One games that can be played on your PS3, PSP, or PS Vita — but none of them are available for the PS4.
Of course, if you are only going to have one PlayStation Classic game available on the PS4 then Final Fantasy VII is probably the one to have. Voted the best game in the world several times, FFVII is the perfect combination of RPG battle systems and a wonderful storyline that surpasses almost any game made in the intervening years.
The Classic has crashed in price
Now that the PlayStation Classic has been significantly reduced in price — down to $60 most places from $100 at launch and as little as $50 in others — it's a much better proposition. Even if you could get all 20 games on the PlayStation 4 they would likely cost on average $5 each, although some of them can be a much higher price. So to replicate the PlayStation Classic you would need to spend nearly $100 just on the games in the PlayStation Store.
With the Classic now available for $60 you actually save money on those games by buying the hardware, and you get two very cool USB controllers thrown in for good measure. It's a good price tag for a retro console and will give you full access to the games you want.
The PlayStation Classic is now hackable
Because of Sonys seeming ineptitude, or perhaps its lack of caring, the Classic is incredibly easy to hack new games onto. With just a USB thumb drive and about 20 minutes of your time, you can add a lot of other games to the classic making it a retro machine worthy of your time.
All you need to do is head over to our hacking guides to make the PlayStation Classic dance to any tune you want it to play.
The best choice
PlayStation Classic
Now a lot of fun at a suitable price
The PlayStation Classic has 20 fairly decent games that weren't worth the $99 price tag. Now that price has dropped and we can hack new games on to it, the Classic is worth the cost for its retro look and feel.
Greatest game ever
Final Fantasy VII
Story for days
Final Fantasy VII is easily one of the very best games ever made. The story and game mechanics are beyind exceptional and with hundreds of hours of gameplay for just $15, it's excellent value for money.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.