Best answer: No, you can't download PlayStation Now games to your PC. PlayStation Now only supports streaming to PC. You can only download PlayStation Now games to a PlayStation 4 console.

What is PlayStation Now?

PlayStation Now is an on-demand subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass or Netflix. By subscribing each month, members get access to a catalog of over 800 games that can be downloaded or streamed to their PlayStation 4 consoles or PC.

It received a massive price drop lately so that you can subscribe for a whole year for just $60, which is half the price of Xbox Game Pass.

Can I download PlayStation Now games to PS4?

Yes. Though not every game supports installation on PS4 and PS4 Pro, most of them can be downloaded to your console. When you're browsing for which title you want to play, you'll see an option to either stream or download.

PlayStation Now games, however, can't be downloaded to your PC. They can only be streamed. The service simply does not support this feature at this time.

What's the difference between downloading and streaming a game?

A downloaded game runs locally on your PS4 at the highest resolution and frame-rate it and your television are capable of, which is up to 4K on PS4 Pro. Downloaded games also support PSVR and certain online features.

Streaming quality is entirely dependent on your internet speeds and bandwidth, so you may experience more performance problems as a result. PlayStation Now requires a minimum internet speed of 5Mbps.