Best answer: No, you can't download PlayStation Now games to your PC. PlayStation Now only supports streaming to PC. You can only download PlayStation Now games to a PlayStation 4 console.
- Stream hundreds of games: PlayStation Now 12-month ($60 at Amazon)
- Nearly limitless choices: PlayStation Store Gift Card (From $10 at Amazon)
What is PlayStation Now?
PlayStation Now is an on-demand subscription service similar to Xbox Game Pass or Netflix. By subscribing each month, members get access to a catalog of over 800 games that can be downloaded or streamed to their PlayStation 4 consoles or PC.
It received a massive price drop lately so that you can subscribe for a whole year for just $60, which is half the price of Xbox Game Pass.
Can I download PlayStation Now games to PS4?
Yes. Though not every game supports installation on PS4 and PS4 Pro, most of them can be downloaded to your console. When you're browsing for which title you want to play, you'll see an option to either stream or download.
PlayStation Now games, however, can't be downloaded to your PC. They can only be streamed. The service simply does not support this feature at this time.
What's the difference between downloading and streaming a game?
A downloaded game runs locally on your PS4 at the highest resolution and frame-rate it and your television are capable of, which is up to 4K on PS4 Pro. Downloaded games also support PSVR and certain online features.
Streaming quality is entirely dependent on your internet speeds and bandwidth, so you may experience more performance problems as a result. PlayStation Now requires a minimum internet speed of 5Mbps.
Stream your games
PlayStation Now (12 Month Subscription)
Gaming where you want.
PlayStation Now allows users to stream 800 different games to their PlayStation 4 or PC, a good portion of which can be downloaded directly to your console. With an ever-growing library, it's a great option if you don't want to purchase a bunch of games.
Buy anything
PlayStation Store Gift Card
So many choices
Pick up a PlayStation Store gift card and get access to nearly every game available. PlayStation Now may have a catalog of over 800, but there are thousands to choose from on the PlayStation Store.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Every PlayStation 4 game coming out in November 2019
Here are the biggest PS4 games dropping this month!
Modern Warfare looks stunning in 4K, the best enhanced games for PS4 Pro
If you want the most outstanding experiences on PlayStation 4 that take advantage of the PS4 Pro's power to enhance their graphics and performance, these are some of the best games you can get.
These are the best platformers you can play on PS4
Nintendo isn't the only console that has stellar platforming games. They may not be as iconic as Super Mario, but that doesn't make these platformers on PS4 any less fun.