It's a big week for Stadia. The team had plenty to share in its weekly blog post highlighting the week ahead for the platform, and these include a free weekend with Borderlands 3, Madden NFL 22 preorders, Stadia becoming available on mobile, Stadia hitting Android TV, and more.

Borderlands 3 is set to be free from Thursday, June 24 until Monday, June 28 for anyone with a Stadia Pro subscription. It will also be discounted to $19.79 through July 1 in the Stadia store, so you have about a week to take advantage of the offer.

Google also revealed that Stadia is now available on Android mobile devices and Android TV. This has been a long time coming for the service, and has been considering a glaring omission for some time now. If you don't have one of the officially supported Android TV OS devices, you can opt into experimental support to play Stadia.

Elsewhere, Hello Engineer and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game launched into Stadia. You can probably guess what the latter is about based on the name. Hello Engineer, however, is a multiplayer construction game in the Hello Neighbor universe. It was first available in Early Access and is now available with its full release.

While I don't think these will become some of the best Stadia games, they still add to a growing list that Stadia surely needs to stay competitive in the market.