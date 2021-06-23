What you need to know
- Borderlands 3 is free to play on Stadia this weekend starting on June 24.
- Madden NFL 22 is now available to preorder in the Stadia store.
- Stadia can now be played using Chrome on Android mobile devices.
It's a big week for Stadia. The team had plenty to share in its weekly blog post highlighting the week ahead for the platform, and these include a free weekend with Borderlands 3, Madden NFL 22 preorders, Stadia becoming available on mobile, Stadia hitting Android TV, and more.
Borderlands 3 is set to be free from Thursday, June 24 until Monday, June 28 for anyone with a Stadia Pro subscription. It will also be discounted to $19.79 through July 1 in the Stadia store, so you have about a week to take advantage of the offer.
Google also revealed that Stadia is now available on Android mobile devices and Android TV. This has been a long time coming for the service, and has been considering a glaring omission for some time now. If you don't have one of the officially supported Android TV OS devices, you can opt into experimental support to play Stadia.
Elsewhere, Hello Engineer and Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game launched into Stadia. You can probably guess what the latter is about based on the name. Hello Engineer, however, is a multiplayer construction game in the Hello Neighbor universe. It was first available in Early Access and is now available with its full release.
While I don't think these will become some of the best Stadia games, they still add to a growing list that Stadia surely needs to stay competitive in the market.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's your first look at the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4
A new leak gives us our first look at the design of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch Active 4. The Galaxy Watch 4 series is expected to be launched at Samsung's MWC event on June 28.
Shed a sci-fi tear for your fallen empire in Crying Suns for Android
Real-time strategy meets epic sci-fi stylings in Crying Suns, a beautiful, immersive roguelike.
Apple's recent push to digitize IDs will be the 'catalyst' for Android
Unlike, Apple, who made a big deal about introducing digital IDs soon in its Wallet App, Google has been quiet about its developments. Experts say that the company has other priorities right now and likely is focusing on privacy, an area that Apple already succeeds in.
These are the best Stadia games available to play right now in 2021
With the flexibility of Stadia, you can play all of your favorite games on your TV, phone, computer, laptop, or tablet easily. A Stadia Pro subscription includes some free games, but you can buy even more, ranging from AAA titles to indies and platform exclusives. Here are our picks for the best out there that you won't want to put down.