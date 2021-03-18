After multiple Hawkeye additions since the game dropped back in September, Marvel's Avengers is getting the long-awaited Black Panther expansion, called War for Wakanda, which will be out later in 2021.

The news was announced at Thursday's Square Enix showcase, which also showed off the game's next-gen upgrade and its newest character, Hawkeye — the Clint Barton one, anyway.

As with other characters, the Prince of Wakanda will come with a new enemy: Klaw. Fans of the Black Panther film will recognize Klaw as the villain played by Andy Serkis. The expansion will also drop players in Wakanda with a new jungle biome and new enemies.

Not much else is known about the expansion just yet, but this is a welcome change after two Hawkeye DLC. Kate Bishop was made available in December 2020. Clint's expansion, titled Operation: Hawkeye — Future Imperfect, is now available to play. The expansion also introduces Maestro, a version of the Hulk that has gone insane in a post-apocalyptic version of Earth. He's what would happen if you combined the Hulk's brute strength with Bruce Banner's mind. It's at least worse compared to what we saw in Avengers: Endgame.

The update also adds two new features. Reassemble Campaign Replay allows users to play the main campaign again, and a customizable HARM Room allows players to, well, customize their HARM Room experience.

The next-gen upgrade, which is free to all current-gen owners, has higher framerates, faster loading times, and can hit up to 4K resolution on the PS5 and 1440p on the Xbox Series X.