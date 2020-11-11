The 2020 U.S. election is behind us, and with president-elect Joe Biden set to move into the White House early next year, change is afoot in Washington. The Biden administration is currently focused on limiting the pandemic — which is wreaking havoc in the U.S. — but one of the key challenges that the president-elect faces early next year is his stance on China and the ongoing trade war.

The Trump administration enforced significant curbs on dozens of Chinese manufacturers over the last two years, including Huawei, ZTE, and more recently SMIC, China's largest chipmaker. While ZTE was found to have flouted Iran sanctions — which led to its inclusion in the Entity List — there wasn't any evidence that Huawei was colluding with the Chinese government to install backdoors in its networking equipment.

Don't hold out for Biden magically undoing the Trump administration's stance on China.

But Huawei was put on the Entity List anyway, and in doing so the U.S. ensured that the Chinese manufacturer's business was significantly disrupted. Huawei had to make do without Google services on its phones, find non-U.S. vendors for key parts, and be left out of key markets like North America.

There's a prevailing sense that Biden will undo most of these changes once he takes office in January. While the Biden administration will be a return to normalcy in Washington after four years of turmoil that was the Trump presidency, it is unlikely Biden will undo most of the curbs on Chinese brands immediately.