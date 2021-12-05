Best earbuds for Samsung smartwatches 2022

Samsung's smartwatches are great for managing notifications and track health and fitness, but they're also great for music playback, thanks to Bluetooth and local media storage. So whether you want to listen to your favorite tunes on your weekly jog or take in a new audiobook, these are the best wireless headphones for your Galaxy Watch.

When you should use earbuds

Source: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Ted Kritsonis / Android Central)

One of the main reasons to use a Galaxy Watch with headphones is for the convenience of keeping your phone away when you don't need it. Both cellular and Wi-Fi-only model Galaxy Watch models can store music locally or stream from various services like Spotify, making them great for listening to music on a run without your phone. Earbuds are just as portable as your watch, where you can easily tuck most pairs into a pocket or carry them in a small case.

Samsung's true wireless Galaxy Buds Pro pair nicely with any Galaxy Watch, courtesy of good battery life (especially when paired with the charging case) and some limited sound customization. Best of all, you get two levels of active noise canceling with the Buds Pro, allowing you to filter out unwanted ambient noise while listening to your music.

When you should use over-ear headphones

Source: Peter Cao / Android Central (Image credit: Source: Peter Cao / Android Central)

While they're bulkier than their earbud counterparts, it's generally accepted that larger, over-ear headphones like the Sony WH-1000XM4 offer significantly better audio quality and seal off ambient noise around your ear. So if you're willing to look past the large size and high cost, these headphones are among the best ways to experience wireless audio.

Those Sony headphones also offer active noise canceling (ANC), blocking out sounds from your surrounding environment, along with the ability to filter sounds selectively back into the headphones, allowing you to hold conversations while listening to music. If you're not willing to spend hundreds on headphones, though, the Soundcore Life Q30 are another excellent option for a fraction of the price.