The Huawei P30 Pro is one of the coolest new phones released in 2019, offering an outstanding telephoto camera thats all packaged within a very stylish design. It's the type of phone that you'll simultaneously want to show off and protect from damage, and a thin case is one of the best ways to accomplish both of those goals.

The best thin case is a clear thin case

You may have noticed that the first three cases on our list are all thin, clear cases. That's no mistake — given how gorgeous the P30 Pro can look in Breathing Crystal, Pearl White, Aurora, Amber Sunrise, or even the standard black there's no reason to cover it up with an opaque case if you don't have to.

I personally recommend the Spigen Liquid Crystal for the P30 Pro. It's the case I use and it provides just enough protection around the camera (very important) along with a ridge to protect the screen when the phone is face down. For rugged protection, I got to stick with Spigen and recommend the Rugged Armor, which happens to be one of the best case styles that combine slim and rugged design practices.

