The P30 Pro's camera is going to steal most of the spotlight, but remember that you're typically going to be showing off those pictures using the P30 Pro's display. Screen protectors and curved screens such as the P30 Pro are notoriously difficult to pair since curved tempered glass is tricky to get perfect and you're otherwise left with something that protects the flattest portions of the screen while leaving the curved edges exposed. Of course, with the in-screen fingerprint sensor, that makes things even more tricky, but thankfully the P30 isn't like the Galaxy S10's ultrasonic sensor: it'll still play nice with most tempered glass protectors.
Best value
Orzero Edge to Edge Film (3-pack)Staff pick
These film screen protectors are ultra thin and offer edge-to-edge protection against scratches from keys, coins, or whatever else. Film screen protectors are a great option for curved displays and Orzero gives you three and backs them up with a lifetime warranty if you can't find the perfect fit or they get scuffed up from regular wear and tear.
Flexible film
Olixar Film Protection (2-pack)
Tempered glass screen protectors are so problematic with curved displays so we'll continue recommend film options like this two-pack that purports to offer edge-to-edge coverage along with case compatibility. You get everything you need for a bubble-free installation and Olixar backs their products with a two-year manufacturer warranty.
Two for one
Supershieldz Tempered Glass (2-pack)
Supershieldz is a reputable maker of screen protectors for all makes of phone, and they offer a two-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for the P30 Pro. It's a pretty good price for a pair of tempered glass screen protector that feature a nice black border that helps with installation. Everything is backed by Supershielz No-Hassle Lifetime Replacement Warranty so you can buy with confidence.
Case-friendly tempered glass
MoKo Premium Tempered Glass
MoKo offers a tempered glass screen protector that's probably best to pair with a case. That's because the glass does not try to offer coverage for the curved edge of the display, so without a case you're going to feel that edge around your phone. Another benefit of adding a case — beyond the added protection — is that it should prevent any accidental touches around the touchscreen's edge.
Free replacements available
Pulen Tempered Glass (2-pack)
Get two tempered glass screen protectors for less with this bundle from Pulen. You get two slabs of glass along with the cleaning wipes and dust removal stickers for a clean installation every time. You get the standard hydrophobic and oleophobic coatings and the warranty allows you to get replacements if you mess up the installation or after daily wear and tear takes its toll.
Protect the camera lenses, too
Gmgod Back Camera Glass
If you've ever scratched the glass of your phones camera, you know what a pain it can be. It looks unsightly, and all your photos start coming out a bit blurry. To avoid that, you can buy these little screen protectors for the camera glass on the back of your phone. These aren't going to be useful for everyone, but if the camera is the most important feature on your P30, protect it!
Protecting your smartphone's screen is an important part of protecting the long term value of your phone. With the P30 Pro's impressive camera set up this could still be a sought after phone a few years from now, and wouldn't it be nice to have one with a pristine phone to sell? I'll be picking up the Orzero film screen protectors 3-pack because they offer the best value, but if it has to be tempered glass, then pick up the Supershieldz Tempered Glass 2-pack because two is always better than one.
