The P30 Pro's camera is going to steal most of the spotlight, but remember that you're typically going to be showing off those pictures using the P30 Pro's display. Screen protectors and curved screens such as the P30 Pro are notoriously difficult to pair since curved tempered glass is tricky to get perfect and you're otherwise left with something that protects the flattest portions of the screen while leaving the curved edges exposed. Of course, with the in-screen fingerprint sensor, that makes things even more tricky, but thankfully the P30 isn't like the Galaxy S10's ultrasonic sensor: it'll still play nice with most tempered glass protectors.

Protecting your smartphone's screen is an important part of protecting the long term value of your phone. With the P30 Pro's impressive camera set up this could still be a sought after phone a few years from now, and wouldn't it be nice to have one with a pristine phone to sell? I'll be picking up the Orzero film screen protectors 3-pack because they offer the best value, but if it has to be tempered glass, then pick up the Supershieldz Tempered Glass 2-pack because two is always better than one.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.