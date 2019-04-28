The P30 Pro has rightfully received glowing praise for its amazing camera performance, in particular the ingenious periscope telephoto lens that lets you optically zoom in 5X and with software assistance get up to 10X. But to get the most out of all the cool photography features, you're probably going to want some extra gear to keep your phone nice and steady.

Make your photos and videos stand out even more!

In my experience shooting photos and videos with the P30 Pro, my biggest struggle is to keep the phone steady. Sure, there's some optical stabilization in play, but really you're going to get the best results using the time-lapse or light painting modes with a quality tripod.

That all starts with a phone mount for a tripod, and I recommend the Moman Phone Clamp Stand with Universal Bottle Cap Adapter because the price is right and the bottle cap adapter is a novel idea that opens up creative opportunities wherever you happen to be. Paired with the EVO Gimbals Flexible Tripod, you're basically set to tackle any photo or video scenario.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.