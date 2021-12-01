NBC's Peacock streaming service is the digital hub for new and old NBC series, Peacock originals, and various content from other networks. And with both a free tier and two premium plan options, there's lots of content to choose from. With that in mind, we've rounded up the best Peacock shows available right now.

Peacock Originals In addition to various classic series and shows that are currently airing new episodes on TV, Peacock features a lineup of exclusive content. Here are some of the best Peacock originals streaming right now. The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip

Bravo universes collide in The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, which brings together iconic Housewives from different cities for a girls' trip in Turks and Caicos. New episodes of this drama-filled affair air weekly. Saved by the Bell

An update of the hit teen sitcom from the '90s, Saved by the Bell, shows what happens when California Governor Zach Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) closes low-income schools and relocates the students to the wealthy Bayside High. Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now. Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

In Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, entertainer Jojo Siwa and her mom Jessalyn mentor 11 young dancers from across the country as they compete for a spot on their new XOMG POP dance troupe. New episodes of this show air weekly. Paris in Love

Paris in Love follows heiress and businesswoman Paris Hilton as she deals with the ups and downs of preparing to wed fiancé Carter Reum. See new episodes weekly. Current series on Peacock Peacock allows subscribers to catch up on episodes of several current series 24 hours or one week after they air, depending on which tier you have. Here are some of the recent shows you won't want to miss. La Brea (NBC)

La Brea explores what happens when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles near the La Brea Tar Pits, causing hundreds of people to fall into it and land in a mysterious and dangerous primitive land. That's My Jam (NBC)

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, That's My Jam finds celebrities going head-to-head in a series of music- and dance-inspired games. The first episode features The Voice's Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton versus Kelly Clarkson and John Legend. Project Runway (Bravo)

Season 19 of Project Runway follows a new group of designers from around the world as they compete in the industry's premier fashion competition while mentored by Season 4 winner Christian Siriano and critiqued by judges Nine Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. New episodes stream weekly, while the entirety of Seasons 17 and 18 are also streaming on the platform. The Girl in the Woods (Peacock)

Set in the fictional town of West Pine, Oregon, The Girl in the Woods follows teenage runaway Carrie Ecker and her friends as they fight off both monsters and dangerous figures from Carrie's past. Enjoy new episodes weekly. WWE on Peacock Peacock is also the exclusive home for all things WWE, meaning that signing up for a Premium Peacock plan allows you to watch WWE events without PPV fees. So whether you want to rewatch your favorite match or watch a documentary about your favorite wrestlers, the platform has you covered. Here's some of the best WWE-related content you'll find. Crown Jewel 2021 (PPV Special)

Streamed live on Peacock's Premium tiers on Oct. 21, this year's Crown Jewel Pay-Per-View event saw Brock Lesnar facing off with Roman Reigns in an international showdown. You can stream the replay now. NXT UK

NXT UK celebrates the rich history of wrestling in the UK through the eyes of some of the best wrestlers on the continent. Seasons 1 to 4 are streaming now. Ruthless Aggression (WWE Network)

A new docuseries from WWE Network, Ruthless Aggression, explores the rise of a new generation of wrestlers in the WWE. Season 2 features five new episodes centered on the future of the WWE and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's transition to Hollywood, among other things. WWE Legends' House

WWE Legends' House explores what happens when you put eight WWE icons under one roof. Season 1 features "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan, Tony Atlas, "Mean" Gene Okerlund, Howard Finkel, Hillbilly Jim, Jimmy Hart, and Pat Patterson. Comedy series on Peacock NBC has established itself as the go-to network for funny sitcoms with heart. Here's a round-up of the best comedy series NBC has to offer and shows from other networks that are currently streaming on Peacock. 30 Rock (NBC)

The hilarious 30 Rock stars Tina Fey as Liz Lemon, the head writer for a live sketch-comedy show in New York City whose life gets a tad more complicated when the network's new president (Alec Baldwin) orders Liz to hire mentally unstable movie star Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) to join the show's cast. All seven seasons are streaming now. Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Girls5Eva tells the hilarious story of a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s who decided to reunite in 2021 after being sampled by a young rapper. The series stars Busy Phillips, Paul Pell, Sara Bareilles, and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Superstore (NBC)

Superstore follows an oddball family of employees at the Cloud 9 megastore as they navigate the day-to-day grind of bargain hunters and snooze-worthy training sessions. All six seasons are streaming on Peacock's premium tiers. The Kids Tonight Show (Peacock)

Inspired by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Kids Tonight Show features a cast of talented preteens who present anchor segments, give monologues, interview celebrities, and create and star in a series of skits. New episodes air weekly on Peacock. Drama series on Peacock Peacock also offers a variety of drama series. From classics like Heroes to buzzworthy new series like Law & Order: Organized Crime, here's some of the best drama series available now on Peacock. Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol

An adaptation of the 2009 novel of the same name, Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, stars Ashley Zukerman as a younger version of Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon and follows him as he attempts to solve a series of puzzles on a quest to save his mentor. See new episodes air weekly. Longmire

Based on the Walt Longmire mystery novels by Craig Johnson, Longmire follows the titular Wyoming sheriff as he patrols Absaroka County while also coming to terms with his wife's death. All six seasons are streaming on Peacock's premium tiers. One of Us Is Lying

Based on the hit YA mystery novel by Karen M. McManus, One of Us Is Lying tries to explain what happened when five Bayview High School students walk into detention, but only four come out alive. New episodes are weekly on Peacock. Yellowstone

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as John Dutton, a sixth-generation homesteader, and father who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Along with his adult children, Dutton must navigate the corruption, politics, and violence of operating the ranch. Catch up on Seasons 1 to 3 on Peacock before binging the new season. Coming soon to Peacock Whether you want to catch up on a new episode of your favorite show or are looking for a robust catalog of series that will make you both laugh and cry, Peacock has got you covered. While many of the shows mentioned above are available to watch via Peacock's free tier, this may change at some point in the future. It's also worth noting that new episodes of current series like La Brea and That's My Jam are only available to stream the next day for Premium and Premium Plus subscribers. So if you're only using the free tier, you'll have to wait seven days. As far as future content is concerned, Peacock previously announced that it's already working on series reboots of Queer as Folk and Battlestar Galactica. Other original projects currently in development at Peacock include a dramatic adaptation of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air called Bel-Air, a new series based on Will Forte's MacGruber character, and a Spanish language dramedy called Armas de Mujer. With all of that in mind, it's the perfect time to sign up and see if Peacock's free tier or Premium plans are the better fit for you.